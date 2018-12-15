Casado exige al gobierno que ilegalice a Arran y a los CDR

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha exigido este sábado al Gobierno que aplique la ley de partidos e ilegalice a los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) y la organización juvenil Arran, por fomentar la "kale borroka" en Cataluña.
En un acto celebrado en Cáceres, Casado ha indicado que la ley de partidos permite ilegalizar a aquellas formaciones políticas que "promuevan, alienten y justifiquen la violencia": "No es por sus ideas, es porque están justificando la violencia".
"Ahora que en Cataluña hay kale borroka, hay una batasunización callejera que es intolerable, hay que dejar muy claro que hay leyes en vigor que hay que cumplir", ha dicho el líder del PP para exigir al Ejecutivo socialista que "aplique la ley de partidos, ilegalice a los CDR, ilegalice a Arran, anuncie una investigación sobre las CUP y sobre todo estudie qué está haciendo Torra en relación a esos movimientos".
El líder del PP también ha propuesto que se modifique la ley de financiación de partidos políticos para que las organizaciones que alientan la violencia no reciban fondos públicos, tampoco los "partidos políticos que tengan acusados por sedición o rebelión".
"Hay partidos políticos en Cataluña que promueven de forma fehaciente la independencia, con métodos violentos, saltándose la legalidad, la Constitución y encima les pagamos con fondos públicos (...) su estrategia para romper", ha subrayado.
"No se puede seguir subvencionando con fondos públicos la deriva independentista de la Generalitat de Cataluña", ha añadido.
