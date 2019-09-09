Pablo Casado se prepara para afrontar una repetición electoral de la que culpa, unilateralmente, al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez. Ante los resultados cosechados el pasado 28 de abril, en los que los conservadores obtuvieron 66 escaños frente a los 123 de los socialistas, el líder del PP quiere sumar con todas las fuerzas que enmarca en lo que denomina "centro derecha", en el que incluye a Ciudadanos y a Vox.

"Cómo no vamos a hacerlo frente a sectarismo y radicalismo. Cómo no vamos a ponernos de acuerdo los que defendemos España. Cómo no vamos a llegar a un punto en común los que defendemos la moderación", ha subrayado el líder del PP en un desayuno informativo en el que ha presentado al presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, al que ha puesto como ejemplo: "La formación de gobierno no fue fácil, pero Juanma lideró el desbloqueo con el libro de estilo del PP- Andalucía ha sido pionera del entendimiento que necesita España".

"Si hemos sido capaces de entendernos en Andalucía, ¿cómo no vamos a conseguirlo ahora frente al sectarismo", en el que enmarca al PSOE y sus "socios". "Los españoles premian el acuerdo", acabó, al tiempo que pidió "soldar ya esta fractura" en el centro derecha.

En el turno de preguntas el presidente andaluz ha asegurado que España suma -en el que incluye a Ciudadanos y Vox- es una fórmula "interesante", "razonable" y "sensata" para aplicar a nivel nacional. Sin embargo, ha remarcado que los 'populares' no renunciarán a sus siglas en pos de una alianza de las derechas: "Este partido es la columna vertebral de España".