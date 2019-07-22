Público
Casado reitera su 'no' a Sánchez: "No puede exigir todo a todos a cambio de nada"

Casado ha arremetido contra el socialista por sus alianzas de las que, a su juicio, "se avergüenza" y le ha inquirido sobre "los apoyos reales", repasando las críticas históricas de Pedro Sánchez a Pablo Iglesias en sede parlamentaria.

22/07/2019.-El presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, durante su intervención su intervención en la primera jornada del debate de investidura que afronta el líder socialista y que puede desembocar en su elección como presidente del primer Ejecutivo de coalición en la reciente historia de España, si cuaja el acuerdo del PSOE con la coalición de izquierda Unidas Podemos (UP). EFE/Kiko Huesca

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha criticado a Pedro Sánchez por estar tres meses "jugando al gato y el ratón" en la Cámara Baja: "Es una sesión de investidura, no de impostura, no puede exigir todo a todos a cambio de nada", ha expresado el ‘popular’ en la tribuna. El conservador le ha preguntado si "realmente quiere ser presidente del Gobierno" porque "ha ignorado a sus socios habituales" y ha presentado "un trampantojo de medidas" en vez de un programa de gobierno pactado.

Casado ha arremetido contra el socialista por sus alianzas de las que, a su juicio, "se avergüenza" y le ha inquirido sobre "los apoyos reales", repasando las críticas históricas de Pedro Sánchez a Pablo Iglesias en sede parlamentaria. "A mi me recuerda esta conversión a una similar a la que tuvo con los independentistas", ha alegado.

El líder de la oposición ha asegurado el voto en contra de su grupo parlamentario: "Vamos a votar 'no', no estamos de acuerdo en la política". El 'popular' ha apremiado a Sánchez a "dar a esta Cámara la información de qué gobierno formará y con qué socios". "Es la primera vez en la historia de España que un candidato a la presidenta del Gobierno viene y después de su discurso y de dos contrarréplicas aún no sabemos con quién va a formar Gobierno".

Casado, además, le ha recriminado a Sánchez su hipocresía sobre la abstención: "Señor Sánchez, que usted dimitió para no abstenerse después de unas segundas elecciones y de ofrecerle un gobierno de coalición", le ha recriminado. 

"Usted tiene un proyecto de ruptura para España", ha alegado el 'popular', y ha acusado a Sánchez de "dar carta de soberanía a una minoría", en referencia a los partidos independentistas catalanes. “No podemos facilitar su investidura porque sería muy perjudicial para España”.

