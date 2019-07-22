Casado reitera su 'no' a Sánchez: "No puede exigir todo a todos a cambio de nada"

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha criticado a Pedro Sánchez por estar tres meses "jugando al gato y el ratón" en la Cámara Baja: "Es una sesión de investidura, no de impostura, no puede exigir todo a todos a cambio de nada", ha expresado el ‘popular’ en la tribuna. El conservador le ha preguntado si "realmente quiere ser presidente del Gobierno" porque "ha ignorado a sus socios habituales" y ha presentado "un trampantojo de medidas" en vez de un programa de gobierno pactado.
Casado ha arremetido contra el socialista por sus alianzas de las que, a su juicio, "se avergüenza" y le ha inquirido sobre "los apoyos reales", repasando las críticas históricas de Pedro Sánchez a Pablo Iglesias en sede parlamentaria. "A mi me recuerda esta conversión a una similar a la que tuvo con los independentistas", ha alegado.
El líder de la oposición ha asegurado el voto en contra de su grupo parlamentario: "Vamos a votar 'no', no estamos de acuerdo en la política". El 'popular' ha apremiado a Sánchez a "dar a esta Cámara la información de qué gobierno formará y con qué socios". "Es la primera vez en la historia de España que un candidato a la presidenta del Gobierno viene y después de su discurso y de dos contrarréplicas aún no sabemos con quién va a formar Gobierno".
Casado, además, le ha recriminado a Sánchez su hipocresía sobre la abstención: "Señor Sánchez, que usted dimitió para no abstenerse después de unas segundas elecciones y de ofrecerle un gobierno de coalición", le ha recriminado.
"Usted tiene un proyecto de ruptura para España", ha alegado el 'popular', y ha acusado a Sánchez de "dar carta de soberanía a una minoría", en referencia a los partidos independentistas catalanes. “No podemos facilitar su investidura porque sería muy perjudicial para España”.
