BarcelonaActualizado:
El juez de la Audiencia Nacional que instruye el caso 3 % ha citado a declarar como investigados a los exconsellers de CDC Jordi Jané, Felip Puig, Irene Rigau y Pere Macias, acusados de cooperar en el blanqueo de comisiones ilícitas pagadas por empresarios a la extinta formación.
En un auto, al que ha tenido acceso Efe, el titular del juzgado de instrucción número 5 de la Audiencia Nacional acuerda abrir una pieza separada para investigar a esos cuatro exconsellers, junto a otros ocho excargos de la formación, con el nombre de Donaciones blanqueo.
El juez considera que hay indicios de que las donaciones que los investigados hicieron al partido, entre los años 2009 y 2010, eran "actos de afloramiento de dinero procedente de delito realizado por personas próximas a CDC siguiendo el plan superior trazado por jerarcas del partido".
[Habrá ampliación]
