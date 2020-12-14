madrid
El Partido Popular ha comunicado a la Audiencia Nacional la devolución de 245.000 euros correspondientes a la condena del Tribunal Supremo como partícipe a título lucrativo por haberse beneficiado de la trama de corrupción de Francisco Correa, tal y como sostenía la sentencia de la Audiencia Nacional del caso Gürtel.
Según adelanta la Cadena SER, el PP también ha depositado en la misma cuenta judicial de consignaciones un total de 133.628,4 euros y 111.864,32 euros por beneficiarse de actos electorales que sufragaron las empresas del grupo Correa en las localidades madrileñas de Majadahonda y Pozuelo cuando Guillermo Ortega y Jesús Sepúlveda eran candidatos a esas alcaldías.
Asimismo, la obligación civil de devolución viene tras constatarse que se produjo un enriquecimiento ilícito, según el alto tribunal, en perjuicio de los intereses del Estado.
La formación de Pablo Casado ha solicitado en su escrito, que se le informe de las cantidades que abonen por estos conceptos el resto de condenados, entre ellos Jesús Sepúlveda, Guillermo Ortega, Pablo Crespo o Francisco Correa, para que le devuelvan parte del dinero si estos han abonado más de lo que deben, confirma el mismo medio.
