Condenas de hasta 15 años a los principales responsables de la trama Gürtel por la visita del papa a València

La Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia fija la mayor condena para el exdirigente del PP gallego Pablo Crespo. Al líder de la trama, Francisco Correa, lo condena a 13 años y siete meses de prisión; y a Álvaro Pérez, a seis años y nueve meses.

Pablo Crespo, durante su comparecencia en el Congreso
Pablo Crespo, durante su comparecencia en el Congreso. / ARCHIVO

València

efe

La Audiencia Nacional ha impuesto penas de hasta 15 años y cinco meses de cárcel a los principales responsables de la trama Gürtel por la visita del papa Benedicto XVI a València en 2006 al considerar probado que incurrieron en múltiples delitos de prevaricación, malversación, fraude, cohecho y blanqueo, entre otros.

En una sentencia a la que ha tenido acceso EFE, la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia fija la mayor condena para el exdirigente del PP gallego Pablo Crespo. Al líder de la red Gürtel, Francisco Correa, lo condena a 13 años y siete meses de prisión; y a Álvaro Pérez, el Bigotes, a seis años y nueve meses.

También ha condenado a seis años y nueve meses de prisión al exdirector de la Radiotelevisión Valenciana (RTVV) Pedro García Gimeno, en una sentencia en la que impone penas de cárcel a 19 de los 23 acusados, en un juicio marcado por el fallecimiento de uno de los procesados, el expresidente de las Cortes Valencianas y ex director general de la Policía Juan Cotino, cuando ya había prestado declaración ante el tribunal.

(Habrá ampliación)

