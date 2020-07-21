La fiscal pide investigar a Camps por falso testimonio en el juicio de Gürtel

Actualizado:
La fiscal ha pedido en el juicio por supuestas adjudicaciones irregulares a la trama Gürtel por la visita del papa a Valencia en 2006 que el tribunal ordene investigar por falso testimonio al expresidente de la Generalitat valenciana Francisco Camps por su declaración como testigo en esta vista.
Tras comunicar sus conclusiones definitivas para los veintidós acusados la fiscal anticorrupción Concepción Nicolás ha solicitado que la Sala "deduzca falso testimonio contra Francisco Camps".
Otros dos falsos testimonios
Igualmente ha reclamado que se proceda a investigar por posible falso testimonio en este juicio a otros dos testigos, César Tomás Martín Morales, exjefe de la Empresa Municipal de Suelo y Vivienda de Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), y Victoriano Llanes Terrazo, exjefe de los Servicios Jurídicos de Radiotelevisión Valenciana.
La fiscal ha recordado que "fueron debidamente advertidos cuando se les tomó juramento o promesa de decir verdad y faltaron palmariamente a la misma en hechos que pueden ser claramente constatables".
