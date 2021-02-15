MADRIDActualizado:
La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha absuelto a la expresidenta regional Cristina Cifuentes del delito de falsedad documental del que había sido acusada por la Fiscalía de Madrid por inducir la falsificación del acta del Trabajo de Fin de Máster (TFM) del curso que siguió en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos de Madrid (URJC) en 2012.
La fiscal Pilar Santos solicitó en el juicio una condena tres años y tres meses de cárcel para la exlíder madrileña al quedar acreditado que indujo la falsedad del documento objeto del juicio, dado que la exdirigente popular era "la única, la primera y la última beneficiaria" de esa falsificación.
También pidió la misma pena para María Teresa Feito, mientras reclamó 21 meses para Rosado y de forma subsidiaria que se apreciaran las atenuantes de confesión y miedo insuperable por las presiones que habría recibido del director del Instituto de Derecho Público, Enrique Álvarez Conde, fallecido en abril de 2019.
Cifuentes afirmó durante su declaración que cursó el máster sin ir a clase, sin realizar exámenes y entregando el 2 de julio de 2012 el TFM sin exponerlo ante el tribunal, algo que también hicieron otros alumnos. "Actué de buena fe", afirmó en relación al acta que mostró a los medios el día que estalló la polémica, el 21 de marzo de 2018, al desconocer que contaba con firmas falsificadas, un hecho del que responsabilizó a la propia universidad. Cifuentes dimitió el 25 de abril de ese año después de que a esta polémica se sumara la difusión de un vídeo en el que aparecía supuestamente robando unas cremas.
