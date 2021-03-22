Madrid
El portavoz del PNV en el Congreso, Aitor Esteban, insiste en pedir al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez que desclasifique toda la documentación relacionada con el caso de Mikel Zabalza y que solicite a la Fiscalía General del Estado la reapertura de las diligencias para esclarecer su muerte.
Tras la interpelación que formuló Esteban al ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, el pasado 17 de marzo, ahora reclama al Pleno del Congreso, a través de una moción, que esclarezca la muerte del joven navarro en diciembre de 1985, después de haberse publicado la grabación de una conversación entre el ex coronel del Cesid Juan Alberto Perote y el capitán de la Guardia Civil Pedro Gómez Nieto sobre que Mikel Zabalza podría haber fallecido tras ser torturado en el cuartel donostiarra de Intxaurrondo.
El martes de la semana pasada Marlaska, en respuesta al PNV, afirmó que no procedía "abrir una investigación retrospectiva paralela" y defendió la instrucción "impecable" del caso que se realizó hace 20 años y que concluyó con su archivo. Además, apuntó que debe ser el poder judicial el que determine si hay elementos para reordenar su reapertura.
Aitor Esteban emplaza al Gobierno, en su moción, a desclasificar toda la documentación relacionada con la muerte de Zabalza y que, a su vez, inste a la Fiscalía General del Estado a solicitar la reapertura de las diligencias referentes a la causa. La iniciativa será debatida, previsiblemente, tras la sesión de control del próximo miércoles.
