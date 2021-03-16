Estás leyendo: El PNV quiere que Marlaska aclare si investigará las circunstancias de la muerte de Mikel Zabalza

caso Zabalza

El PNV quiere que Marlaska aclare si investigará las circunstancias de la muerte de Mikel Zabalza

El partido registra una pregunta con la que defenderá desclasificar archivos e investigar lo ocurrido.

Homenaje a Mikel Zabalza
Imagen de archivo de un homenaje a Mikel Zabalza. Cedida / EUROPA PRESS

madrid

El portavoz parlamentario del PNV, Aitor Esteban, pedirá este miércoles al ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, que aclare al Congreso las circunstancias que rodearon la muerte de Mikel Zabalza por supuestas torturas en 1985, el llamado 'caso Zabalza' bajo el Gobierno de Felipe González.

El joven navarro fue detenido el 26 de noviembre de 1985 y desapareció días después de ser trasladado al cuartel de Intxaurrondo (Guipúzcoa). El 15 de diciembre encontraron su cuerpo en el río Bidasoa.

Mientras la versión oficial defendió que murió ahogado en el río Bidasoa, al caerse cuando intentaba huir de la Guardia Civil, Público informó hace unas semanas de una conversación entre el excoronel de los servicios secretos del CESID Luis Alberto Perote y el capitán de la Guardia Civil Pedro Gómez Nieto en la que admiten que Zabalza murió al ser torturado.

Así las cosas, los nacionalistas vascos dirigirán este miércoles una interpelación al ministro del Interior para que detalle las medidas que piensa adoptar el Gobierno para esclarecer la verdad sobre la muerte de Zabalza. Esta interpelación dará lugar a la votación de la correspondiente moción en el Pleno del Congreso de la próxima semana.

PSOE y Podemos rechazaron una comparecencia en el pleno

Además de esta pregunta del PNV, Bildu también pidió la comparecencia de la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, por este caso, si bien la Mesa del Congreso no admitió a trámite esta solicitud alegando que "supone una valoración de actuaciones de un Gobierno de una legislatura anterior" y que versaría, además, sobre una materia "ajena a la competencia del Gobierno".

Incluso intentaron, con apoyo de ERC, que el ministro del Interior compareciese en el Pleno del Congreso sobre este tema, pero su petición fue rechazada por el PSOE y por Unidas Podemos en la última Junta de Portavoces al considerar que, después de tres décadas y tantas legislaturas, no resultaba adecuado pedir explicaciones al gobierno actual por este caso. Tanto el PP como Vox, Ciudadanos y UPN se manifestaron igualmente en contra de esa comparecencia específica de Marlaska.

