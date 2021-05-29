Estás leyendo: Catalunya en Comú recibe el aval para formar parte del Partido Verde Europeo

Jéssica Albiach, cocoordinadora de Catalunya En Comú y líder de En Comú Podem en el Parlament, ha indicado que desde su formación pretenden "hacer una contribución importante para ayudar a fortalecer a los verdes en el sur de Europa".

14/02/2021. Imagen de archivo de Jéssica Albiach acompañada por Ada Colau y otros integrantes de la formación, en Barcelona (Catalunya). - EUROPA PRESS
Imagen de archivo de Jéssica Albiach acompañada por Ada Colau y otros integrantes de la formación, en Barcelona (Catalunya). Kike Rincón / Europa Press

BARCELONA

El Partido Verde Europeo ha aceptado en el consejo anual celebrado este sábado que la candidatura de Catalunya en Comú pueda formar parte de la formación.

La encargada de presentar la candidatura ha sido la cocoordinadora de Catalunya En Comú y líder de En Comú Podem en el Parlament, Jéssica Albiach, que ha explicado en una intervención telemática que se trata de un paso lógico: "Podemos hacer una contribución importante para ayudar a fortalecer a los verdes en el sur de Europa".

Albiach: "Queremos que la ola verde sea una realidad en Europa"

"Queremos que la ola verde sea una realidad en Europa", ha añadido Albiach, que ha apuntado que la situación actual ha abierto "una oportunidad para encarar cambios más profundos". "Es un nuevo momento que necesita de toda nuestra inteligencia, y ese compromiso no se disolverá mientras cambiamos el paradigma hacia un horizonte de esperanza", ha dicho en su discurso.

La candidatura de Catalunya en Comú contaba con el aval de los miembros del Partido Verde Europeo en España: Verdes Equo –que se presentó junto a Más País a las últimas elecciones generales– y Esquerra Verda, heredera de Iniciativa per Catalunya Verds (ICV) y vinculada a Catalunya En Comú.

Tras el aval de este sábado, Catalunya en Comú pasa a ser "miembro candidato" durante un periodo de dos años en los que deberán "superar diversos trámites" antes de formalizar su filiación, ha explicado el partido en un comunicado.

