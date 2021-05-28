Estás leyendo: ERC se pone a la cabeza de la estimación de voto por delante del PSC, según el CEO

Catalunya ERC se pone a la cabeza de la estimación de voto por delante del PSC, según el CEO

Según el último sondeo realizado por Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO) de la Generalitat, Esquerra ganaría las elecciones llegando a obtener hasta 37 escaños. Ciudadanos no tendría asegurada su representación en el Parlament.

El nuevo presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès (i) es felicitado por del presidente de ERC, Oriol Junqueras (d) tras ser elegido por mayoría absoluta en la segunda jornada del debate de investidura celebrado en el Parlament este viernes. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

ERC ganaría las elecciones catalanas si se celebraran ahora con entre 36 y 37 escaños, por delante del PSC, que subiría a entre 34 y 35, mientras que Junts sería tercera fuerza perdiendo tres o cuatro diputados respecto a las elecciones del 14 de febrero, ya que pasaría de 32 a 28-29, según una encuesta del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO) de la Generalitat.

La encuesta, publicada este viernes, se ha elaborado con una muestra de 1.200 personas entre el 11 y el 19 de mayo --se comenzó a elaborar tras la ruptura de las negociaciones de ERC y Junts para formar Govern y se terminó ya con acuerdo entre las dos formaciones-- y con un margen de error de 2,83.

La estimación del CEO sitúa a la CUP en cuarta posición mejorando sus resultados hasta los 11-12 diputados, a los comuns quintos con 8-9, Vox perdería varios diputados quedándose en sexto puesto con 7-8, el PP mejoraría llegando a os 6-7 y Cs no tendría asegurada su entrada en el Parlament, ya que la estimación le da entre 0 y 2 escaños.

