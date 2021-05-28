BarcelonaActualizado:
ERC ganaría las elecciones catalanas si se celebraran ahora con entre 36 y 37 escaños, por delante del PSC, que subiría a entre 34 y 35, mientras que Junts sería tercera fuerza perdiendo tres o cuatro diputados respecto a las elecciones del 14 de febrero, ya que pasaría de 32 a 28-29, según una encuesta del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO) de la Generalitat.
La encuesta, publicada este viernes, se ha elaborado con una muestra de 1.200 personas entre el 11 y el 19 de mayo --se comenzó a elaborar tras la ruptura de las negociaciones de ERC y Junts para formar Govern y se terminó ya con acuerdo entre las dos formaciones-- y con un margen de error de 2,83.
La estimación del CEO sitúa a la CUP en cuarta posición mejorando sus resultados hasta los 11-12 diputados, a los comuns quintos con 8-9, Vox perdería varios diputados quedándose en sexto puesto con 7-8, el PP mejoraría llegando a os 6-7 y Cs no tendría asegurada su entrada en el Parlament, ya que la estimación le da entre 0 y 2 escaños.
