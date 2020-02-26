Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía del Supremo quiere acelerar la inhabilitación de Torra

La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo solicita la inadmisión del recurso del presidente catalán. De darse el visto bueno a esta petición, ya no tendría que resolverse el recurso

12/02/2020.- El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante la sesión de control al Govern en el pleno del Parlament. EFE/Andreu Dalmau
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante una sesión de control al Govern en el pleno del Parlament. (Andreu Dalmau | EFE)

madrid

Europa Press

La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo ha solicitado la inadmisión de plano del recurso presentado por el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, contra la sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) que le condenó a un año y medio de inhabilitación por desobediencia por negarse a quitar los lazos amarillos de la sede de la Generalitat en periodo electoral.

El escrito, firmado por la fiscal Pilar Fernández Valcárce, interesa la inadmisión a trámite del recurso, que subsidiariamente se impugna –para el caso de que su pretensión sea rechazada–, sin que en su caso considere necesaria la celebración de vista pública en el alto tribunal para dirimir este asunto.

De darse el visto bueno a esta petición del Ministerio Público por la Sala de lo Penal ya no tendría que resolverse el recurso, y por tanto la sentencia que condenó a Torra por desobedecer a la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) adquiriría de inmediato firmeza, quedando el president inhabilitado para ejercer sus funciones.

