madrid
La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo ha solicitado la inadmisión de plano del recurso presentado por el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, contra la sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) que le condenó a un año y medio de inhabilitación por desobediencia por negarse a quitar los lazos amarillos de la sede de la Generalitat en periodo electoral.
El escrito, firmado por la fiscal Pilar Fernández Valcárce, interesa la inadmisión a trámite del recurso, que subsidiariamente se impugna –para el caso de que su pretensión sea rechazada–, sin que en su caso considere necesaria la celebración de vista pública en el alto tribunal para dirimir este asunto.
De darse el visto bueno a esta petición del Ministerio Público por la Sala de lo Penal ya no tendría que resolverse el recurso, y por tanto la sentencia que condenó a Torra por desobedecer a la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) adquiriría de inmediato firmeza, quedando el president inhabilitado para ejercer sus funciones.
