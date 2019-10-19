Público
CATALUNYA La jornada del viernes en Catalunya se salda con 182 heridos

Un total de 50 personas tuvieron que ser trasladadas a un centro sanitario de la ciudad condal, mientras que 102 fueron atendidas y dadas de alta en el lugar de los incidentes.

Un grupo de radicales en una barricada incendiada lanzando objetos a los Mossos en Barcelona. /REUTERS

Las protestas de anoche en Catalunya, por quinto día consecutivo, se saldaron con 182 heridos, la mayoría en Barcelona, donde resultaron lesionadas 152 personas, según informa el Sistema Catalán de Emergencias (SEM).

De las personas que resultaron heridas en la capital catalana, 50 tuvieron que ser trasladadas a un centro sanitario, mientras que 102 fueron atendidas y dadas de alta en el lugar de los incidentes.

En cuanto al resto de las capitales catalanas, en Girona 12 personas requirieron asistencia médica, de las cuales 3 tuvieron que ser trasladadas, en Tarragona resultaron heridas 7 personas, con dos traslados, mientras que en Lleida 6 personas sufrieron lesiones, 3 de las cuales fueron trasladas a un centro sanitario.

También resultaron heridas varias personas en otras localidades catalanas: en Molins de Rei (Barcelona), Alella (Barcelona), Montcada i Reixac (Barcelona), Terrassa (Barcelona) y en la C-58 (Barcelona) resultó lesionada una persona en cada una de estas poblaciones, que tuvieron que ser trasladadas en todos los casos.

