Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Catalunya PP y Cs piden la comparecencia urgente de Sánchez para que explique el propósito del mediador

Albert Rivera, líder de Ciudadanos, ha pedido explicaciones al presidente del Gobierno por crear "marcos paralelos" a la Constitución nombrando un "relator" para dialogar con Catalunya y por transigir con las 21 propuestas de Quim Torra.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pedro Sánchez, en una imagen de archivo, sentado en su escaño en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE

Pedro Sánchez, en una imagen de archivo, sentado en su escaño en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE

Ciudadanos y PP pedirán este mismo miércoles la comparecencia urgente del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en el Congreso para que explique el propósito de nombrar a un "relator" que actuará como mediador en las negociaciones con la Generalitat de Catalunya.

De hecho, el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha dado un paso más allá y no descarta utilizar cualquier tipo de mecanismo contra el presidente del Gobierno por lo que considera su "alta traición a España" al admitir un diálogo con los independentistas catalanes en una mesa y con presencia de un relator.

El líder de la formación naranja, Albert Rivera ha anunciado esta mañana que su grupo ha registrado la petición de comparecencia de Sánchez en rueda de prensa en la Cámara Baja para explique las "21 exigencias" de Quim Torra y la "figura del relator". El catalán descarta por el momento realizar una moción de censura contra el Ejecutivo aunque sí ha pedido que se celebren elecciones de manera inmediata.  

El presidente de Ciudadanos ha recalcado que su partido no va a aceptar que "los que han dado un golpe de Estado impongan sus condiciones" y ha pedido explicaciones al Ejecutivo por crear "marcos paralelos" a la Constitución nombrando un "mediador" para dialogar con Catalunya. Rivera ha calificado de "peligrosa" la legislatura de Sánchez, porque, a su juicio, "está dispuesto a cualquier cosa para tener Presupuestos o estar un cuarto de hora más en La Moncloa".

Por su parte, Javier Maroto, vicesecretario de Organización del Partido Popular ha acusado a Sánchez de ser un traidor por aceptar esta figura en la mesa de negociación con los independentistas. "Así se da por hecho que hay un problema entre dos países", ha afirmado en una entrevista en Onda Cero

Dolors Montserrat, portavoz del PP en el Congreso, la ha calificado de "inaceptable, vergonzante y humillante para España" y ha acusado al Ejecutivo de estar "doblegado ante el independentismo". "No se habla ni se dialoga sobre la soberanía nacional, la unidad de España, la libertad y la Ley, sino que se defiende con uñas y dientes", ha sentenciado la conservadora.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad