Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Casado: "No descarto nada contra Sánchez por su alta traición a España"

El líder del PP plantea convocar movilizaciones en la calle para protestar por la negociación del Gobierno y Catalunya

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, durante su entrevista con con la agencia Efe. EFE/ Ballesteros

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, durante su entrevista con con la agencia Efe. EFE/ Ballesteros

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, no ha descartado este miércoles utilizar cualquier tipo de mecanismo contra el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, por lo que considera su "alta traición a España" al admitir un diálogo con los independentistas catalanas en una mesa y con presencia de un relator.

En una entrevista con EFE, Casado se ha referido expresamente a llamar a los españoles a movilizaciones en la calle para protestar por esta negociación y, preguntado por la posibilidad de una moción de censura, ha dicho: "No descartamos nada".

El líder del PP ha calificado a Sánchez de "felón", ha considerado que está deslegitimado para seguir en el Gobierno debido a esta negociación que considera "el hecho más grave en Democracia desde el 23-F". 

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad