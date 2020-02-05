madrid
El PP ha presentado la querella anunciada por Pablo Casado ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJCat) la querella contra el presidente catalán, Quim Torra, por presunto delito de usurpación de funciones al "empecinarse en mantener el cargo en abierta y franca rebeldía frente a la Constitución y el Estatuto" tras haber sido inhabilitado por la Junta Electoral Central, una decisión ratificada por el Tribunal Supremo.
Según la querella, a la que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, "la situación provocada por el querellado produce una grave perturbación del orden constitucional, ya que las funciones que se están ejerciendo ilegalmente son las de presidente de la Comunidad Autónoma de Catalunya, que no es un funcionario cualquiera, y que además de acuerdo con la Constitución es el representante del Estado en dicha Comunidad".
200205 Querella Contra Quim... by Epinternet on Scribd
"La continuidad en la delictiva actuación del querellado, asumiendo funciones que no le corresponden, perjudica gravemente los intereses de todos los catalanes y de España como Nación, y es gravemente contraria a la Constitución, por lo que debe ponerse fin de inmediato a tan ilícito proceder", considera el PP.
En su opinión, "es preciso adoptar las cautelas que procedan para que tan grave perturbación del orden constitucional no continúe por más tiempo, generando una falsa apariencia de legalidad en la actuación de quien de manera consciente, deliberada y dolosa se sitúa al margen de la Constitución y manifiesta con absoluta jactancia que pretende continuar hasta el final en tan ilícita conducta, con desprecio absoluto por el cumplimiento de la ley".
