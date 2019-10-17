El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha comparecido pasada la medianoche del miércoles en TV3 ante los graves disturbios que tienen lugar en Barcelona y en otras ciudades catalanas. Torra ha sido firme al condenar la violencia: "No se pueden permitir estos incidentes que estamos viendo. Esto hay que pararlo inmediatamente"
En una declaración institucional en TV3, y después de tres noches de altercados, Torra ha querido desmarcarse de la violencia de los últimos días: "Siempre hemos condenado la violencia. No se pueden permitir los incidentes que estamos viviendo. No hay razón ni justificación para la quema de coches ni lo que estamos viendo".
En su opinión, los violentos "son una minoría que hace daño al No podemos permitir que grupos de infiltrados y provocadores estropeen la imagen de los catalanes. No queremos provocaciones, no las toleraremos. Nada ni nadie nos puede quitar la capacidad de avanzar. El 1-O derrotamos al Estado sin romper nada. Serenidad, determinación, civismo y no violencia", ha concluido Torra.
((Habrá ampliación))
