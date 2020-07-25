Estás leyendo: Catalunya suma 1.493 nuevos contagios y tres muertes por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas

Vista de las Ramblas de Barcelona. | EFE. Enric Fontcuberta/Archivo
Catalunya ha notificado en las últimas 24 horas 1.493 nuevos contagios de covid-19, con un total de 89.727 casos acumulados desde el inicio de la pandemia, según los datos difundidos por el Departamento de Salud.

Las cifras aportadas por las empresas funerarias registran tres nuevas víctimas mortales por coronavirus en las últimas horas, con lo que el número total de muertos en Catalunya desde el comienzo de la pandemia se eleva ya a 12.677.

De estas, 6.948 han muerto en un centro hospitalario o sociosanitario; 4.116, en una residencia; y 805, en su domicilio, mientras los casos restantes no están clasificados por falta de información.

Según el Departamento de Salud, actualmente 71 personas (seis más que ayer) están ingresadas de gravedad en las UCI de los hospitales catalanes por coronavirus y desde el inicio de la pandemia han sido un total de 4.244 las personas que han permanecido en estas unidades.

Asimismo, desde el inicio de la pandemia de coronavirus, en Cataluña se han contabilizado un total de 40.734 altas hospitalarias de personas diagnosticadas con covid-19, 101 más que las comunicadas el día anterior.

En cuanto a las residencias de ancianos, un total de 15.584 personas han sido confirmadas como positivas de coronavirus desde el inicio de la pandemia, 32 más que ayer.

