Las patronales del ocio nocturno no entienden que no se haya solicitado una ratificación judicial para el cierre al entender que existe una vulneración "de Derechos Fundamentales".

Las patronales han denunciado que el cierre "deja en la más absoluta indefensión y ruina a las más de 35.000 empresas del sector y sus más de 37.000 familias" | EFE / Valentin Flauraud
Las patronales han denunciado que el cierre "deja en la más absoluta indefensión y ruina a las más de 35.000 empresas del sector y sus más de 37.000 familias" | EFE / Valentin Flauraud

Las patronales del ocio nocturno Fecalon y Gremio de Salas de Discotecas de Barcelona y Provincia llevarán a los tribunales el cierre de discotecas en Cataluña ordenado por el Procicat para contener los rebrotes de coronavirus porque consideran que la medida "no está justificada".

En un comunicado conjunto, ambas patronales han denunciado que la medida "deja en la más absoluta indefensión y ruina a las más de 35.000 empresas del sector y sus más de 37.000 familias", y han acusado al Procicat de no haber estudiado ni contestado al plan de desescalada presentado por el sector "hace más de 20 días".

Asimismo, también han señalado que el Govern de la Generalitat provoca "indefensión e inseguridad jurídica" al no haber dado a conocer la resolución administrativa que ampara los cierres de locales.

Ayer, el Procicat señaló que la situación epidemiológica en Cataluña "ha obligado a adoptar" estas "medidas especiales de contención" para frenar la transmisión del virus de la covid-19.

Ante esta situación, las patronales del ocio nocturno tampoco entienden que no se haya solicitado una ratificación judicial para el cierre al entender que existe una vulneración "de Derechos Fundamentales".

Este cierre, afirman, provoca "perjuicios irreparables por haber adquirido las actividades los correspondientes suministros y servicios". 

