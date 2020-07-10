BarcelonaActualizado:
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha dado definitivamente por extinguidas las responsabilidades penales del expresidente de la Generalitat Artur Mas y las exconselleras Joana Ortega e Irene Rigau por el 9-N de 2014, una vez cumplida la inhabilitación y abonadas las multas.
En un auto, la sala civil y penal del TSJC aprueba el licenciamiento definitivo de los tres condenados respecto a las penas de inhabilitación que se les impuso y declara extinguidas las responsabilidades penales una vez cumplida la pena que se impuso a cada uno de ellos por la celebración de la consulta del 9-N de 2014
En el auto también se dan por abonadas y satisfechas las penas económicas impuestas a Artur Mas, Joana Ortega e Irene Rigau, en los importes respectivos de 36.000 euros, 30.000 euros y 24.000 euros.
Habrá ampliación
