Alcoletge Los CDR cortan parcialmente la A-2 en uno de los accesos a la ciudad de Lleida

Los CDR Ponent han pedido "no normalizar la situación de injusticia y represión que sufre Catalunya", y han compartido en sus redes sociales una imagen del corte de la carretera.

CDR cortan la A-2 en Alcoletge (Lleida) - @CDRPONENT

Una manifestación de los CDR ha cortado parcialmente la mañana de este martes la A-2 en Alcoletge (Lleida), uno de los principales accesos a la ciudad de Lleida.

Según ha informado el Servei Català de Trànsit en un apunte de Twitter recogido por Europa Press, la vía tiene un carril abierto en cada sentido, lo que genera colas de 3 kilómetros en ambos sentidos.

Los CDR Ponent han hecho un comunicado llamando a "no normalizar la situación de injusticia y represión que sufre Catalunya", y han compartido en sus redes sociales una imagen del corte de la carretera.

