El presidente en funciones del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, exigió este miércoles al titular de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, que condene todos los actos violentos de grupos separatistas si quiere que no haya ninguna duda y "ningún tipo de vínculo" del independentismo con la violencia.
En la misma jornada en la que Torra dijo en el Parlament que no permitirá "que se quiera asociar un movimiento radicalmente democrático con el terrorismo", en alusión a las detenciones de miembros de los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR), Sánchez envió ese mensaje al presidente catalán.
"Torra lo tiene bien sencillo, si no quiere que se le relacione con cualquier tipo de acción violenta tiene que criticar y condenar cualquier tipo de uso de la violencia", señaló en una rueda de prensa en la sede de la ONU en Nueva York.
Advirtió además, ante las palabras del presidente catalán, de que las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del Estado actúan por orden del poder judicial y no del Gobierno de España. "Somos un Estado de derecho", recalcó. E insistió en que Torra debe condenar "cualquier tipo de potencial acción violenta", incluso "cualquier hipótesis de que eso se pudiera producir" si no quiere que haya algún "tipo de vínculo" entre el independentismo y la violencia.
Nueve personas vinculadas a los CDR fueron detenidas el pasado lunes y según la Fiscalía estaban ultimando acciones terroristas, porque tenían en su poder material para fabricar explosivos caseros e información sobre edificios públicos.
