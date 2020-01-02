La portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Inés Arrimadas, ha anunciado este jueves que llamará a los barones socialistas para apelar a su "sentido de Estado" y pedirles que "intenten hacer recapacitar" al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, y traten de "frenar esta locura" de pactos.
Así lo adelantó en rueda de prensa en la sede nacional del partido, donde dijo que espera de los líderes territoriales del PSOE que actúen "con la misma valentía que tuvieron cuando pararon los pies a Sánchez" en el Comité Federal de octubre de 2016.
"No se puede tirar la toalla en esta vida", señaló Arrimadas, incidiendo en que "hasta el día 7 tenemos tiempo para evitar el desastre y si los barones socialistas quieren, lo pueden evitar".
En palabras de la dirigente de Cs, si los barones del PSOE "no pueden hacer nada para evitar" estos "pactos lamentables para España", les sugerirá que digan a los diputados de sus regiones que no apoyen este Gobierno y contribuyan a frenar esta "locura".
Previo a su ronda de llamadas, Arrimadas ya cuenta con la respuesta de uno de los barones a los que se dirige. El líder extremeño socialista, Guillermo Fernández Varas, ha instado a la portavoz de Ciudadanos a votar a "favor de la investidura de Pedro Sánchez y asunto resuelto" en su cuenta de Twitter.
Arrimadas lo tiene muy fácil . En vez de llamar tanto que vote a favor de la investidura de PedroSánchez y asunto resuelto. https://t.co/fDBAPQrKPc— Guillermo Fdez Vara (@GFVara) January 2, 2020
