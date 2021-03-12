Estás leyendo: Ciudadanos busca el apoyo en tres diputados de Vox expulsados del partido para la moción de censura en Murcia

Fuentes del grupo parlamentario de Vox han confirmado que los tres diputados están debatiendo sobre le documento que les ha hecho llegar el partido naranja.

- La coordinadora de Ciudadanos en la Región de Murcia y candidata a presidir la Comunidad de Murcia Ana Martínez Vidal acompañada por el portavoz del grupo municipal en el Ayuntamiento de Murcia Mario Gómez. Marcia Guillén / efe

La coordinadora de ciudadanos en la región de Murcia, Ana Martínez Vidal, ha ofrecido un acuerdo a los tres diputados de Vox en el parlamento autonómico, que fueron expulsados del partido,  para que apoyen el acuerdo de la moción de censura entre Ciudadanos y el PSOE.

Fuentes del grupo parlamentario de Vox, que no siguen la línea general del partido, han confirmado a RTVE que los tres diputados están debatiendo sobre le documento que les ha hecho llegar Martínez Vidal. Todavía no hay ninguna decisión tomada, pero si apoyan la propuesta del partido naranja será un nuevo vuelco a la situación política en Murcia. 

Esta decisión viene después de que el presidente de la región, Fernando López Miras, ha confirmado el acuerdo entre el PP y tres de los seis diputados de Ciudadanos para tumbar la moción presentada por el PSOE y el partido naranja el pasado miércoles. Se tratan de Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez, y Francisco Álvarez. Miguélez como Álvarez formarán parte de su Ejecutivo, del que Isabel Franco ya es vicepresidenta.

Sin embargo, el líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha pedido este viernes la convocatoria de elecciones anticipadas en Murcia tras el fracaso de la moción de censura anunciada. "Nada como llenar una plaza en Murcia para que se lo piensen dos veces", ha celebrado Abascal en su cuenta de Twitter en referencia al acto que protagonizó este jueves en una plaza del centro de Murcia, al que acudieron miles de ciudadanos.

