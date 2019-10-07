Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

10-N Clara Serra dimite como diputada de Más Madrid por "desacuerdos" con el proyecto de Errejón

La propia parlamentaria ha avanzado a través de sus redes sociales que renuncia con "todo el dolor" a esta responsabilidad y ha asegurado que espera que al "espacio del cambio le vaya bien en estas elecciones".

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
El secretario de Política de Podemos, Íñigo Errejón, acompañado por la diputada Clara Serra. /EFE

El secretario de Política de Podemos, Íñigo Errejón, acompañado por la diputada Clara Serra. /EFE

La diputada de Más Madrid Clara Serra, quien fuese número 2 de la candidatura liderada por Íñigo Errejón, ha dimitido este lunes como diputada en el Parlamento regional por "desacuerdos" con el proyecto de Más País. 

La propia parlamentaria ha avanzado a través de sus redes sociales que renuncia con "todo el dolor" a esta responsabilidad y ha asegurado que espera que al "espacio del cambio le vaya bien en estas elecciones", a las que Más País concurre como nueva plataforma.

"Tengo motivos políticos de peso para no seguir acompañando este proyecto y me parecería injusto con las personas que siguen conservar mi acta de diputada teniendo estos desacuerdos", confiesa Serra en una carta abierta.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad