La comisión de investigación Kitchen ha acordado por unanimidad la comparecencia de José Manuel Villarejo. Todos los partidos, a excepción del PSOE, habían solicitado llamar a declarar al excomisario, entre otros nombres. Si bien, la presión de los nueve grupos parlamentarios que han votado este jueves la lista de comparecencias ha obligado al PSOE a ceder y dar el visto bueno a su interrogatorio a través de la lista presentada por el PNV.

Así las cosas, han salido adelante las listas cerradas con más apoyos mediante voto ponderado. Esto es, la del PSOE, por 183 votos, y la del PNV, que sólo pedía la comparecencia de Villarejo y de Enrique García Castaño, ex jefe de la Unidad Central de Apoyo Operativo (UCAO). Esta última ha tenido el apoyo de todos los diputados de la Cámara Baja: 350 votos.

"Nosotros no llamamos a Villarejo a comparecer porque viene solo a mentir, pero es una comisión suficientemente importante para que si nueve grupos parlamentarios piden la comparecencia de Villarejo, la votemos", sostienen fuentes del PSOE. En este sentido, el portavoz de la comisión del grupo socialista, Felipe Sicilia, ha remarcado tras el término de la reunión que nunca se han negado a convocar al excomisario, sólo que priorizaban otros testimonios con "más credibilidad", en palabras de Sicilia.

Rajoy y Cospedal también comparecerán

La lista de los socialistas que también ha salido adelante contempla las comparecencias del expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy; la ex secretaria general del PP y exministra María Dolores de Cospedal y su marido, el empresario Ignacio López de Hierro; el exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz; y el ex secretario de Estado Francisco Martínez.

Asimismo, aparte de Enrique García Castaño, tendrán que acudir en sede parlamentaria Eugenio Pino, ex jefe de la Dirección Adjunta Operativa (DAO); el ex comisario jefe de Asuntos Internos Marcelino Martín-Blas; Andrés Gómez Gordo, ex comisario jefe de seguridad de Cospedal cuando era presidenta de Castilla-La Mancha, y los policías José Ángel Fuentes Gago y Bonifacio Díaz Sevillano.

