La solicitud de comparecencia de José Manuel Villarejo en la comisión de investigación por la Operación Kitchen ha sido casi unánime. Todos los grupos del Congreso, a excepción de PSOE, han pedido que el excomisario, "el Vito Corleone de la película" y el "perejil que está en todas esta salsas putrefactas" –como han calificado Gabriel Rufián y Joan Baldoví, respectivamente–, acuda a la comisión parlamentaria relativa a la utilización ilegal de efectivos, medio y recursos del Ministerio de Interior, durante los mandatos del Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, con la finalidad de favorecer intereses políticos del PP y anular pruebas inculpatorias para este partido en casos de corrupción.

Unidas Podemos se ha desmarcado de su socio de Gobierno añadiendo el nombre de Villarejo a su propuesta de comparecientes para la comisión a pesar de que, en los últimos días, la formación morada había restado importancia a su declaración "en primer lugar". "Lo que ha ocurrido puede reconstruirse perfectamente sin el señor Villarejo", señaló Enrique Santiago, diputado de Unidas Podemos y vicepresidente primero de la mesa de la comisión de investigación del espionaje al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas.

Asimismo, Unidas Podemos ha sumado, a diferencia del PSOE, con quien presentó además el plan de trabajo, los nombres de Soraya Sáez de Santamaría, vicepresidenta del Gobierno con Mariano Rajoy, el exdirector del CNI Félix Sanz Roldán, y el director de Okdiario, Eduardo Inda. Por otra parte, ambos partidos coinciden en citar a Mariano Rajoy; la ex secretaria general del PP y exministra María Dolores de Cospedal y su marido, el empresario Ignacio López de Hierro; el exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz; y el ex secretario de Estado Francisco Martínez, entre otros.

Los partidos impulsores de la comisión de investigación también han pedido recabar el testimonio de los imputados Enrique García Castaño, ex jefe de la Unidad Central de Apoyo Operativo (UCAO); Eugenio Pino, ex jefe de la Dirección Adjunta Operativa (DAO); el ex comisario jefe de Asuntos Internos Marcelino Martín-Blas; Andrés Gómez Gordo, ex comisario jefe de seguridad de Cospedal cuando era presidenta de Castilla-La Mancha, y los policías José Ángel Fuentes Gago y Bonifacio Díaz Sevillano.



