La CUP pide la comparecencia del rey emérito en la Comisión del Congreso sobre la 'operación Kitchen'

madrid
La CUP, formación que representa al Grupo Mixto en la comisión de investigación del Congreso sobre la operación Kitchen, ha incluido al rey Juan Carlos en el listado de comparecientes que ha registrado en la Cámara Baja.
La formación solicita el testimonio de Juan Carlos de Borbón "a raíz de las informaciones en relación a la investigación relativa a la utilización ilegal de efectivos, medios y recursos del Ministerio del Interior, con la finalidad de favorecer los intereses políticos del PP y de anular pruebas inculpatorias para ese partido en casos de corrupción, durante los mandatos del Gobierno del PP".
Es exactamente el mismo argumento por el que solicitan el resto de comparecencias, entre las que figuran también el expresidente del Gobierno y del PP Mariano Rajoy, así como su sucesor en el partido y actual líder de los populares, Pablo Casado.
Igual que otros partidos de la oposición, la CUP también quiere que la comisión escuche al excomisario José Manuel Villarejo; al ex ministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz y a quien fuera su 'número dos' Francisco Martínez.
La ex secretaria general del PP María Dolores de Cospedal y José Antonio Nieto, que fue ex secretario de Estado de Seguridad en la etapa de Juan Ignacio Zoido, completan las peticiones de comparecencia de políticos solicitadas por esta formación catalana.
Además, reclaman que desfilen también ante la comisión los siguientes policías, a los que también quieren escuchar otros grupos. El ex director adjunto operativo Eugenio Pino; el ex jefe de la Unidad Central de Apoyo Operativo (UCAO) Enrique García Castaño, alias 'el Gordo'; el ex jefe de Asuntos Internos Marcelino Martín Blas; el ex inspector jefe de la Sección de vigilancia y seguimientos de la Unidad Jesús Vicente Galán; y el agente Andrés Gómez Gordo, quien fue jefe de seguridad de Cospedal.
A diferencia de las comparecencias que se solicitan para las comisiones parlamentarias que no son de investigación, éstas no tienen que tener el visto bueno previo de la Mesa del Congreso. En cualquier caso, lo previsible es que las peticiones de la CUP sean rechazadas el próximo viernes por la comisión que investiga el espionaje al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas.
