Juan Carlos I intentó parar el caso de las tarjetas opacas –o black– cuando supo que la Fiscalía le estaba investigando y había abierto diligencias. El rey emérito empezó a devolver a través de transferencias bancarias parte del dinero que había recibido del empresario Allen Sanginés-Krause, según revela El Confidencial.
El emérito hizo esas transferencias a una cuenta de Ibercaja que tanto él como sus nietos como las infantas Elena y Cristina y sus nietos Froilán y Victoria utilizaron para gastos personales entre 2015 y 2018.
La decisión del emérito de empezar a devolver el dinero se produjo después de que uno de sus presuntos testaferros, el coronel del Ejército del Aire Nicolás Murga, ya retirado y titular de esa cuenta de Ibercaja, declarara ante la Fiscalía.
La Fiscalía llamó a declarar al coronel Murga tras sospechar de su elevado tren de vida y gastos suntuosos como la compra de una yegua de competición que terminaron utilizando la infanta Elena y su hija Victoria, además de los gastos de manutención del animal. Gastos, en cualquier caso, incompatibles con el sueldo de un militar retirado.
Al ser interrogado, Murga negó ser el testaferro del rey emérito y aseguró que había pagado la yegua y otras facturas de Juan Carlos I y su familia por iniciativa propia, informa El Confidencial. Esas explicaciones no convencieron a la Fiscalía.
Semanas después de interrogatorio a Murga, el rey Juan Carlos empezó a transferir a la cuenta de Ibercaja, lo que reforzó la teoría del origen irregular de ese dinero. Según fuentes de la investigación del caso, el emérito quería simular que estaba devolviendo el dinero que previamente había adelantado el coronel Murga.
La devolución del dinero no fue completa y tampoco surtió el efecto que esperaba Juan Carlos I: la investigación siguió adelante porque la Fiscalía interpretó que los pagos eran un intento desesperado de evitar que el caso llegara ante un juez.
En diciembre de 2020, el monarca emérito hizo una regularización voluntaria del dinero de las tarjetas opacas. Juan Carlos I pagó un total de 678.393,72 euros para saldar su deuda con Hacienda de los ejercicios 2016, 2017 y 2018, incluyendo intereses y recargos. Sin embargo, la investigación sigue adelante por ahora.
