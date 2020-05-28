Estás leyendo: Iglesias, al PP: "Es el momento de reconocer que nunca debieron recortar ni privatizar la Sanidad Pública"

Comisión de Reconstrucción tras el coronavirus Iglesias, al PP: "Es el momento de reconocer que nunca debieron recortar ni privatizar la Sanidad Pública"

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y ministro de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030 insta a los de Casado a "reconocer que se equivocaron": "Reconocer esta evidencia sería un primer paso muy importante hacia el compromiso de todos los grupos de cara a la reconstrucción".

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, durante una comparecencia en el Congreso / EFE

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y ministro de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, cree que, tras pasar los momentos más duros de la emergencia sanitaria de la covid-19, es el momento de "poner sobre la mesa determinadas lecciones que nos deja esta emergencia". Y una de las principales lecciones para el vicepresidente segundo es que "los recortes de más de 7.000 millones de euros en la Sanidad Pública, las privatizaciones y la precarización de las condiciones de trabajo de sus profesionales" que se "perpetraron" desde el PP "fueron decisiones absolutamente equivocadas que nos han debilitado como país para enfrentarnos a una situación como esta".

Iglesias comparece este jueves en la Comisión de Reconstrucción Económica y Social del Congreso, una comisión por la que ya ha pasado la vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo, y por la que este mismo jueves también pasará la vicepresidenta tercera y ministra de Economía, Nadia Calviño.

"Creo, señorías, se lo digo con el ánimo más constructivo, que ustedes tienen la
oportunidad en esta Comisión de reconocer que se equivocaron. De reconocer que nunca debieron recortar y privatizar la sanidad pública y deteriorar las condiciones de trabajo de sus profesionales, porque eso ha supuesto quitarle herramientas a España para enfrentar una emergencia sanitaria como la que estamos viviendo", ha defendido el vicepresidente.

