La postura del PP madrileño en torno a la censura parental que Vox le exige para aprobar los presupuestos sigue marcada por la ambigüedad. Al tiempo que la presidenta de la comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, rechaza implantar la medida y busca alternativas que satisfagan a la ultraderecha, ahora asegura que nunca permitirá que "ningún niño reciba un tipo de charla que no quieren sus padres".

"Aquí no se da zoofilia en los colegios, no hay adoctrinamiento por más que HazteOir le esté haciendo el trabajito por las redes sociales pidiendo una y otra vez", le comentaba la semana pasada a la líder de Vox Madrid, Rocío Monasterio. Sin embargo, este lunes ha arremetido contra el colectivo LGTBI en una entrevista a esRadio asegurando que la imposición de sus charlas en colegios le parece "letal" y que "no hay que permitir nunca más que ningún tipo de ley se base en el abuso y hay veces en que estos colectivos abusan".

Con la educación en el centro del debate en Madrid tras el primer recorte a sus presupuestos impuesto por Ayuso, el tira y afloja entre PP, Cs y Vox por la imposición de la censura parental sigue centrando gran parte de la controversia. "Si hay casos de colegios que se han extralimitado, pido que lo denuncien, porque entonces actuaremos", ha recalcado la presidenta este lunes.