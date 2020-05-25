Estás leyendo: La Comunidad de Madrid envía el 75% de los casos de coronavirus con retraso

22/05/2020.- La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (d), se reúne con el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida (i), y con el viceconsejero de salud pública y plan covid-19, Antonio Zapatero (c), para tratar sobre el cambio a la
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, se reúne con el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, y con el viceconsejero de salud pública, Antonio Zapatero. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

La Comunidad de Madrid ha comunicado el 75% de los casos de coronavirus con retraso. No es la única comunidad que envía las cifras de casos diagnosticados por PCR, fallecimientos, hospitalizaciones e ingresos en las UCI fuera de fecha: trece comunidades han corregido sus datos después de ser enviados al Ministerio de Sanidad, tal y como ha publicado El País.

Otro ejemplo de desajuste es el que ha protagonizado la Generalitat catalana durante los últimos días, cuando este territorio, después de haber validado los datos del viernes 22 de mayo, contabilizó un total de 6.656 muertes, lo que supone 635 más que las que figuraban en el balance del día anterior.

El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, expresó el pasado viernes su preocupación por el problema con los datos de Catalunya de esos dos días, tras una evolución "muy buena".

La consellera de Salud de la Generalitat, Alba Vergés, ha defendido este lunes los datos facilitados por su departamento sobre la pandemia y ha señalado: "Se puede pensar que tenemos más defunciones que otros territorios, quizás es que informamos más".

En una entrevista en Catalunya Radio, Alba Vergés ha asegurado que los datos de Catalunya se facilitan siguiendo las indicaciones del Boletín Oficial del Estado y se tienen en cuenta también las cifras de las funerarias.

La discrepancia entre los datos que facilita el departamento de Salud de personas fallecidas y contagiadas ha causado malestar en los últimos días entre las administraciones del Estado y la catalana, si bien la consellera ha indicado que "los datos son todos ciertos, los del ministerio y los nuestros, pero los registros de donde se cogen son diferentes".

