Congreso de los Diputados La moción de censura de Vox se debatirá el 21 y 22 de octubre

La iniciativa está destinada al fracaso porque la formación de ultraderecha tiene únicamente 52 diputados en la Cámara y no ha recabado el apoyo de los otros partidos del hemiciclo.

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, en el Congreso. / KIKO HUESCA (EFE)
La moción de censura presentada por el partido de ultraderecha Vox se debatirá el 21 y 22 de octubre, según ha avanzado El País. La Mesa del Congreso aprobará y comunicará este martes la fecha y la organización del debate.

La moción está destinada al fracaso porque Vox tiene solo 52 diputados en la Cámara y no ha recabado siquiera el apoyo de los otros partidos conservadores del hemiciclo. La plana mayor del Congreso la rechazará. Únicamente el PP se debate entre abstenerse o votar en contra.

La formación ultra únicamente tiene asegurado el voto de sus 52 diputados, después de intentar buscar un "candidato de consenso" y fracasar en el intento, por lo que será el propio Abascal el que se presenta como alternativa a Pedro Sánchez.  "El mejor candidato posible en este momento es Santiago Abascal", aseguró el portavoz parlamentario de la formación, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, el día que registraron la moción para justificar ese fracaso.

El reglamento de la Cámara Baja señala que, para ser admitida a trámite, la moción de censura tiene que contar con el respaldo de 35 diputados. Y para que tenga éxito precisa de la mayoría absoluta del Congreso, es decir, el voto de al menos 176 diputados.

Son cuatro las mociones que se han presentado en el hemiciclo desde la Transición y solo una ha tenido éxito: la que Sánchez impulsó contra el expresidente conservador Mariano Rajoy en el año 2018, desbancándolo prematuramente de La Moncloa tras la sentencia de la Gürtel.

