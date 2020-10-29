Valladolid
La consejera de Sanidad de Castilla y León, Verónica Casado, ha asegurado este jueves que antes de la comparecencia de este miércoles de los presidentes castellanoleonés, de Madrid y Castilla-La Mancha "había un acuerdo claro sobre la delimitación perimetral" de estos tres territorios, lo que no fue refrendado después por Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
Sin entrar en la crítica por el cambio de postura, en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Gobierno de Castilla y León, Casado ha dicho que "no parece que en la declaración posterior (de Ayuso) se hiciera evidente el acuerdo".
Preguntado por esta misma cuestión, el vicepresidente de la Junta, Francisco Igea, se ha limitado a decir que les gustaría "que las medidas fueran lo más uniformes posibles" y que cree que la actitud de las dos Castillas "es razonable" y "la correcta", sin calificar la de Madrid.
"No somos 'madrileñologos'", ha planteado, convencido de que lo que hay que hacer es "trabajar de manera conjunta" porque "la gente está cansada del desconcierto y la sensación desgobierno e improvisación de tomar cada uno una medida diferente.
