MadridActualizado:
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha asegurado este domingo que comparte las inquietudes expresadas por militares retirados que han publicado manifiestos y han enviado una misiva al rey porque, a su juicio, hay "miembros del Gobierno que estarían de acuerdo con "derrocar la Constitución".
Así lo ha dicho Ayuso en el Congreso, antes de participar en el acto oficial con motivo del Día de la Constitución, al ser preguntada las opiniones expresadas en los últimos días por antiguos militares. La presidenta madrileña no ha querido hacer "consideraciones" sobre el contenido del grupo de WhatsApp en el que se hablaba de "fusilar a 26 millones" y ha preferido referirse al manifiesto lanzado en vísperas del 6 de diciembre por "otro grupo de militares".
Se refería, en concreto, al suscrito por 271 mandos retirados de las Fuerzas Armadas que acusan al Gobierno de suponer un "grave riesgo para la unidad de España y el orden constitucional". Según ha publicado El País, su principal impulsor es el general de división retirado Juan Chicharro, presidente de la Fundación Francisco Franco.
La justicia, en tela de juicio
Los firmantes, que dicen defender la Constitución, añadieron a última hora un párrafo en el que muestran su "completa desvinculación y desagrado" con lo expresado en el chat privado de exmilitares. Aseguran que se trata de un chat "ajeno" a su "sentir y esencia de soldados", pero admiten "compartir las inquietudes" expresadas en el mismo.
Ayuso ha subrayado que, como los firmantes de este manifiesto, ella "también" está de acuerdo con "la literalidad del mismo" y ha dicho estar convencida de que, asimismo, hay "muchos españoles" preocupados por la "deriva que está tomando la política".
En este punto, ha indicado que "hay movimientos, incluso dentro del Gobierno, que estarían de acuerdo con derrocar la Constitución" porque "no están de acuerdo con sus artículos". También ha denunciado que está poniendo "en tela de juicio del papel de la Justicia y las instituciones" y que ese es "un camino muy perverso y muy peligroso que no lleva a ningún buen fin".
