El Constitucional avala la condena por sedición contra los líderes del 'procés'

El pleno del tribunal rechaza el recurso presentado por Jordi Turull, condenado a 12 años de cárcel. Es la primera vez que aborda los delitos de sedición y malversación

Fotografía de archivo del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat y condenado por el 1-O, Oriol Junqueras, junto a los exconsellers y también condenados Raúl Romeva y Jordi Turull. Pau Venteo / EUROPA PRESS

MADRID

Actualizado:

El Pleno del Tribunal Constitucional ha rechazado por mayoría el tercer recurso que ha abordado contra la sentencia del procés, el del exconseller Jordi Turull, condenado a 12 años de prisión por un delito de sedición y malversación.

Como ya sucediera previamente con los recursos de los exconsellers Carles Mundó y Meritxell Borràs, los magistrados del Constitucional han respaldado la sentencia del Supremo en una resolución cuyo fallo se ha adelantado este jueves a la espera de conocer el contenido en los próximos días.

Pero a diferencia de los anteriores casos, se trata de la primera vez que aborda los delitos de sedición y malversación puesto que hasta la fecha solo se había pronunciado respecto de la desobediencia, por la que se condenó a Mundó y Borràs.

La sentencia, cuyo ponente es el magistrado Pedro González-Trevijano, considera que el tipo penal del delito de sedición no adolece de un grado de vaguedad que impida su aplicación y que el Supremo no ha llevado a cabo una aplicación analógica 'in malam parte' (perjudicial para la parte) de dicho tipo penal.

Eso sí, en esta ocasión no ha habido unanimidad y se ha desestimado su recurso por mayoría de siete votos al contar con los votos particulares del magistrado Juan Antonio Xiol y de la magistrada María Luisa Balaguer. 

