El Constitucional avala la condena por sedición contra los líderes del 'procés'

El Pleno del Tribunal Constitucional ha rechazado por mayoría el tercer recurso que ha abordado contra la sentencia del procés, el del exconseller Jordi Turull, condenado a 12 años de prisión por un delito de sedición y malversación.

Como ya sucediera previamente con los recursos de los exconsellers Carles Mundó y Meritxell Borràs, los magistrados del Constitucional han respaldado la sentencia del Supremo en una resolución cuyo fallo se ha adelantado este jueves a la espera de conocer el contenido en los próximos días.

Pero a diferencia de los anteriores casos, se trata de la primera vez que aborda los delitos de sedición y malversación puesto que hasta la fecha solo se había pronunciado respecto de la desobediencia, por la que se condenó a Mundó y Borràs.

La sentencia, cuyo ponente es el magistrado Pedro González-Trevijano, considera que el tipo penal del delito de sedición no adolece de un grado de vaguedad que impida su aplicación y que el Supremo no ha llevado a cabo una aplicación analógica 'in malam parte' (perjudicial para la parte) de dicho tipo penal.

Eso sí, en esta ocasión no ha habido unanimidad y se ha desestimado su recurso por mayoría de siete votos al contar con los votos particulares del magistrado Juan Antonio Xiol y de la magistrada María Luisa Balaguer.