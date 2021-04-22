El Constitucional avala la condena por sedición contra los líderes del 'procés'

MADRIDActualizado:
El Pleno del Tribunal Constitucional ha rechazado por mayoría el tercer recurso que ha abordado contra la sentencia del procés, el del exconseller Jordi Turull, condenado a 12 años de prisión por un delito de sedición y malversación.
Como ya sucediera previamente con los recursos de los exconsellers Carles Mundó y Meritxell Borràs, los magistrados del Constitucional han respaldado la sentencia del Supremo en una resolución cuyo fallo se ha adelantado este jueves a la espera de conocer el contenido en los próximos días.
Pero a diferencia de los anteriores casos, se trata de la primera vez que aborda los delitos de sedición y malversación puesto que hasta la fecha solo se había pronunciado respecto de la desobediencia, por la que se condenó a Mundó y Borràs.
La sentencia, cuyo ponente es el magistrado Pedro González-Trevijano, considera que el tipo penal del delito de sedición no adolece de un grado de vaguedad que impida su aplicación y que el Supremo no ha llevado a cabo una aplicación analógica 'in malam parte' (perjudicial para la parte) de dicho tipo penal.
Eso sí, en esta ocasión no ha habido unanimidad y se ha desestimado su recurso por mayoría de siete votos al contar con los votos particulares del magistrado Juan Antonio Xiol y de la magistrada María Luisa Balaguer.
