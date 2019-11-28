El Tribunal Constitucional ha terminado este jueves con la unanimidad con la que afrontaba el 'procés' rechazar el recurso de amparo de Oriol Junqueras contra su situación de prisión provisional, al entender que esta no vulneró sus derechos fundamentales, como el derecho a la representación política. En su aval a la decisión del Tribunal Supremo de mantener al exvicepresident de la Generalitat en la cárcel, el Constitucional ha roto por primera vez la unanimidad que mantenía desde 2017 en los recursos sobre el procés catalán.
El TC camina ahora hacia la quiebra: el magistrado Xiol defiende que se vulneraron los derechos de Junqueras al no dejarle tomar posesión de su escaño
La decisión se ha adoptado con nueve votos a favor y tres en contra. Y los tres magistrados contrarios a la ponencia del presidente del tribunal, Juan José González Rivas, han emitido un voto conjunto discrepante.
Los magistrados que no están de acuerdo con el rechazo del recurso y que consideran que se vulneraron los derechos fundamentales de Junqueras son Juan Antonio Xiol Rios, María Luisa Balaguer y Fernando Valdés.
El Constitucional camina ahora hacia la quiebra, porque las diferencias se ahondan en un intenso debate que se sucede este jueves sobre el siguiente recurso de Junqueras que debate en la sesión de este jueves.
El ponente de esta próxima sentencia, Juan Antonio Xiol, defiende ante el Pleno que el Supremo debió permitir que Junqueras asistira a la toma de posesión de su escaño en el Parlament catalán y que con esta decisión se vulneraron sus derechos fundamentales de participación política y de representación de quienes le habían votado.
(Habrá ampliación)
