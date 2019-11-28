Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Procés El Constitucional se divide al avalar la prisión provisional de Junqueras

Rechaza el recurso de amparo presentado por el exvicepresident de la Generalitat, con el voto contrario de tres magistrados. Se rompe así la unanimidad que seguía desde 2017 ante el proceso independentista catalán.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Imagen tomada de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo, del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, durante su turno de palabra en la última jornada del juicio al 'procés'. - EFE

Imagen tomada de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo, del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, durante su turno de palabra en la última jornada del juicio al 'procés'. - EFE

El Tribunal Constitucional ha terminado este jueves con la unanimidad con la que afrontaba el 'procés' rechazar el recurso de amparo de Oriol Junqueras contra su situación de prisión provisional, al entender que esta no vulneró sus derechos fundamentales, como el derecho a la representación política. En su aval a la decisión del Tribunal Supremo de mantener al exvicepresident de la Generalitat en la cárcel, el Constitucional ha roto por primera vez la unanimidad que mantenía desde 2017 en los recursos sobre el  procés catalán.

El TC camina ahora hacia la quiebra: el magistrado Xiol defiende que se vulneraron los derechos de Junqueras al no dejarle tomar posesión de su escaño

La decisión se ha adoptado con nueve votos a favor y tres en contra. Y los tres magistrados contrarios a la ponencia del presidente del tribunal, Juan José González Rivas, han emitido un voto conjunto discrepante. 

Los magistrados que no están de acuerdo con el rechazo del recurso y que consideran que se vulneraron los derechos fundamentales de Junqueras son Juan Antonio Xiol Rios, María Luisa Balaguer y Fernando Valdés.

El Constitucional camina ahora hacia la quiebra, porque las diferencias se ahondan en un intenso debate que se sucede este jueves sobre el siguiente recurso de Junqueras que debate en la sesión de este jueves.

El ponente de esta próxima sentencia, Juan Antonio Xiol,  defiende ante el Pleno que el Supremo debió permitir que Junqueras asistira a la toma de posesión de su escaño en el Parlament catalán y que con esta decisión se vulneraron sus derechos fundamentales de participación política y de representación de quienes le habían votado.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad