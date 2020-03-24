Corinna transfirió 39 millones de la donación de Juan Carlos I a una cuenta en EEUU

madrid
Corinna Larsen transfirió 39 millones de la supuesta donación de Juan Carlos I -que ascendía a 65 millones- a una de sus cuentas en el Fieldpoint Private Bank de Estados Unidos entre 2016 y 2017, según adelanta El País.
Así consta en la comisión rogatoria del fiscal suizo Yves Bertossa enviada al juez Manuel García Castellón, y que está fechada a mediados del pasado mes de agosto. El fiscal suizo investiga un presunto delito de "blanqueo agravado" relacionado con las supuestas comisiones del contrato del AVE a La Meca que habría recibido el rey emérito.
El medio informa que se investigan varias transferencias de la sociedad offshore de Juan Carlos I -la Fundación Lucum- a la sociedad de Larsen llamada Siam Partner. La primera transferencia -en concepto de préstamo- se habría hecho en mayo de 2009 por una cantidad de 1.242.356 euros. En octubre del mismo año se habría realizado otra de 324.000 euros. Y menos de un mes después recibió otros 150.000 euros.
En el texto, el fiscal también recoge que el rey emérito cerró en 2012 su cuenta en Suiza por el endurecimiento de "la nueva legislación fiscal" en el país. En el documento también se señala que con parte de ese dinero, Larsen adquirió y reformó dos propiedades en estación de esquí suiza de Villars-sur-Ollonn y una mansión en 5.4 millones de euros en el norte de Londres.
El pasado 4 de marzo se desveló que la Fiscalía suiza investiga una supuesta donación de 65 millones de Juan Carlos I a Corinna. El pasado día 15, el rey Felipe VI anunció que renuncia a su herencia -algo que es nulo hasta la muerte de su padre- y dejaba sin asignación pública al rey emérito tras destaparse que era beneficiario de la sociedad offshore Fundación Lucum.
