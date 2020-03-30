madrid
El A400M del Ejército del Aire procedente de Shangái, China, ha aterrizado este lunes a las 16.45 horas en la base aérea de Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid) cargado con casi 14 toneladas de material sanitario para combatir el COVID-19. Entre el cargamento se encuentran un millón de test rápidos para la detección del coronavirus.
La aeronave --el mayor avión de carga de las Fuerzas Armadas españolas-- partió el sábado de Zaragoza para traer de vuelta a España en tan solo 32 días numeroso material de protección para evitar la propagación del coronavirus.
El avión del Ejército del Aire ha cargado 14 toneladas de material sanitario para combatir el COVID-19 desde Shangái (China)
El Jefe de Estado Mayor de la Defensa (JEMAD), el general Miguel Ángel Villarroya, ha detallado que el A400M transporta un millón de test rápidos para la detección del coronavirus, mascarillas, EPISs y material de protección que será gestionado por el Ministerio de Sanidad.
El vuelo ha sido dirigido por una tripulación de ocho aviadores y tuvo que realizar una escala a la ida y dos a la vuelta, debido al peso que transportaba, en la ciudad siberiana de Novosibirsk y en Riga, Letonia. "Una tripulación absolutamente entregada", ha reconocido la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles.
Tras descargar en Torrejón, la tripulación y el avión han regresado a su base de Zaragoza después de haber hecho honor al lema de la aviación militar de transporte 'Lo que sea, donde sea y cuando sea', según ha celebrado el Ejército del Aire.
