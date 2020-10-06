Estás leyendo: Los tribunales deniegan la solicitud de Vox para suspender las restricciones sanitarias impuestas en Madrid

La Audiencia Nacional también ha decidido tumbar la solicitud de "medidas cautelarísimas" presentadas por la formación política al no apreciar razones de "especial urgencia".

La portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea, Rocío Monasterio, acompañada de diputados regionales presentan medidas cautelarísimas contras las medidas sanitarias del Gobierno central en Madrid. /Europa Press
La portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea, Rocío Monasterio, acompañada de diputados regionales presentan medidas cautelarísimas contras las medidas sanitarias del Gobierno central en Madrid. /Europa Press

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) ha denegado adoptar la petición de medidas cautelares urgentes solicitadas por el Grupo Parlamentario Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid contra la orden de la Consejería de Sanidad que recogía las restricciones acordadas por el Gobierno central para frenar la segunda ola de contagios en la región y en otras comunidades autónomas.

En un auto Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo esgrime que el procedimiento no se da la situación constitutiva de vía de hecho, tal y como exige el artículo 136.1 de la LRJCA (a Ley reguladora de la Jurisdicción Contencioso-administrativa), que alegaba la formación política para solicitar la suspensión de la orden.

El rechazo se produce poco después de que la Audiencia Nacional haya decidido también tumbar la solicitud de medidas cautelarísimas presentadas por la formación al no apreciar razones de "especial urgencia".

Las cautelarísimas ante el Alto Tribunal madrileño fueron registradas el pasado sábado por la portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, al considerar que la orden del Ministerio se basa en una decisión política y no científica.

"Ni el acuerdo del Consejo Interritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud ni en consecuencia la Orden del Ministro refieren en sus textos ningún estudio científico preciso que justifique la adopción de las medidas. Presentan la apariencia de ser más políticas que científicas", se recoge en el recurso.

Los magistrados rechazan ahora la vía de hecho que plantean los recurrentes, quienes argumentan que la Orden se ha dictado sin solicitar previamente la ratificación judicial, manifestando que "la circunstancia de que no se hubiera solicitado dicha ratificación, en el momento en que los recurrentes interpusieron el presente recurso, no puede implicar en modo alguno la existencia de una vía de hecho".

