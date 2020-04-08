madrid
El vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, ha dicho este miércoles que del 8 de marzo al 8 de abril han fallecido 4.750 personas mayores en residencias por coronavirus en la región, de las cuales 3.479 han mostrado algún tipo de sintomatología y 781 han sido confirmados como portadores de coronavirus.
De esta forma, la región madrileña ha cuatriplicado en el último mes las cifras de fallecidos en la red de residencias de la comunidad respecto a las habituales fuera de la pandemia. Este conteo es mucho más elevado que el que comunicó la presidenta madrileña Isabel Díaz Ayuso, que el pasado 26 de marzó estimó que en ese mes habían fallecido un total de 1.065 ancianos.
En la rueda de prensa telemática posterior al Consejo de Gobierno, el vicepresidente ha anunciado estos datos del último mes, en el que han fallecido 4.750 personas mayores en residencias de la Comunidad de Madrid.
