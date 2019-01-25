Podemos ha convocado para el sábado 2 de febrero una reunión del Consejo Ciudadano Estatal para analizar la situación del partido tras la renuncia de Ramón Espinar y la crisis abierta por la decisión de Íñigo Errejón de concurrir a las elecciones en Madrid con la marca de Manuela Carmena.
Según explican fuentes de la dirección, Espinar les ha comunicado su dimisión unas dos horas antes de que la hiciera pública a través de un comunicado difundido en las redes sociales.
Las fuentes han explicado que se trata de una decisión "personal" que atribuyen a que "no ha aguantado la presión" de la situación en la que ha dejado al partido la decisión de Errejón.
(Habrá ampliación)
