Cristina Narbona continuará como presidenta del PSOE en la nueva Ejecutiva

A ella se unirán Llanos Castellanos, en calidad de secretaria del área de Relaciones Institucionales y Administraciones Públicas, y Alfonso Rodríguez Gómez de Celis, que pasa a ser secretario de Política Municipal.

03/07/2021 La presidenta del PSOE, Cristina Narbona y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante una reunión de los componentes del Comité Federal del PSOE,
La presidenta del PSOE, Cristina Narbona y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante una reunión de los componentes del Comité Federal del PSOE,. Isabel Infantes / Europa Press

Cristina Narbona continuará siendo presidenta del Partido Socialista en la nueva Ejecutiva Federal. A esta se unirá la directora adjunta del Gabinete de Pedro Sánchez, Llanos Castellanos, como secretaria del área de Relaciones Institucionales y Administraciones Públicas y responsable de Justicia. 

Hasta ahora, el cargo de responsable del área de Relaciones Institucionales y Administraciones Públicas lo ejercía el vicepresidente primero del Congreso de los Diputados, Alfonso Rodríguez Gómez de Celis, que seguirá en la nueva Ejecutiva del PSOE, pero con el nuevo cargo de secretario de Política Municipal. 

El delegado del Gobierno en Castilla y León, Javier Izquierdo, sin embargo, dejará de ser secretario ejecutivo de Formación en la Ejecutiva Federal para pasar a ser encargado de Acción Electoral. 

Todos estos nombramientos pasarán a ser oficiales en el 40º Congreso Federal del PSOE, que se celebrará los días 15,16 y 17 de este mes en València. Además, será durante este congreso en el que se elegirán los nuevos órganos de dirección a nivel nacional: Comisión Ejecutiva Federal, Comité Federal y Comité de Ética y Garantías. 

La decisión depende directamente del presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, que desde el principio era el único puesto seguro en la Ejecutiva como líder de los socialistas. 

Junto a Sánchez, permanecerán en la Ejecutiva la vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, y muy probablemente el secretario de Organización, Santos Cerdán, que ha sustituido recientemente en el cargo a José Luis Ábalos tras su dimisión. 

Por otro lado, el alcalde de Sevilla y secretario general del PSOE en Andalucía, Juan Espadas, sustituirá al presidente extremeño, Guillermo Fernández Vara, al frente del Consejo Político Federal del PSOE, integrado por los presidentes autonómicos y secretarios generales de las federaciones. Fernández Vara pasará a formar parte de la Ejecutiva Federal como secretario de área de Política Autonómica.

La nueva Ejecutiva del PSOE será más reducida que la actual y contará con caras nuevas, en línea con la remodelación de Gobierno del pasado mes de julio.

