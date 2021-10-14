El Gobierno y el PP alcanzan un acuerdo para renovar el Tribunal Constitucional y otros tres órganos, pero no el CGPJ

madridActualizado:
El Gobierno y el PP han alcanzado este jueves un acuerdo para renovar tres órganos constitucionales cuyo mandato había caducado. Se trata del Tribunal Constitucional, del Tribunal de Cuentas, del Defensor del Pueblo y de la Agencia de Protección de Datos, según han informado en un comunicado conjunto tanto la Secretaría de Estado de Comunicación del Gobierno como la formación dirigida por Pablo Casado. En el pacto también ha participado Unidas Podemos, según han confirmado fuentes de la coalición a este medio.
Los encargados de pilotar las negociaciones han sido el ministro de la Presidencia y de Relaciones con las Cortes, Félix Bolaños, por parte del PSOE; y el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, por parte de los conservadores.
Según han informado en el comunicado, "la renovación de estos órganos se llevará a cabo en una sesión plenaria que se celebrará previsiblemente la semana del 25 de octubre tanto en el Congreso de los Diputados como en el Senado".
Sobre los nombres pactados, nada ha trascendido aún, salvo que, según ambas partes, "las personas que formarán parte de estos órganos en la nueva etapa serán de reconocido prestigio y de consenso y se darán a conocer en los próximos días".
Falta el poder judicial
Los de Pablo Casado y los de Pedro Sánchez no han logrado un acuerdo aún para acometer la renovación del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ).
Desde el PP se jactaban ayer de haber "dejado descolocado" a Sánchez con las palabras de Casado en el Congreso llamando a renovar "ya" estos órganos. El CGPJ sigue siendo, no obstante, el principal punto de diferencia entre el Gobierno y el PP. Los populares insisten en no ceder en su postura de cambiar el sistema de elección de los jueces para renovar el órgano.
El PP llevó hace unas semanas al Congreso su reforma de ley para cambiar el sistema de elección del CGPJ, en un nuevo giro en su estrategia. La propuesta no salió adelante solo fue apoyada por Vox, UPN, Foro Asturias y Cs, entre críticas de hipocresía al hablar ellos de independencia judicial.
