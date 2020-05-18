madridActualizado:
Ciudadanos no apoyará una quinta prórroga de un mes, ha asegurado el portavoz adjunto de Cs en el Congreso, Edmundo Bal, y solo negociará su voto a favor si el Gobierno presenta "un plazo acotado y razonable" y que para el partido naranja son los quince días que se han planteando hasta el momento.
Lo que no ha dejado claro es si votará en contra o se abstendrán en la votación del miércoles si Pedro Sánchez propone finalmente una nueva prórroga de un mes, como quiere hacer, y Cs lo decidirá en función de "cómo se concreten los acuerdos" con otras fuerzas políticas.
Se ha referido Bal en este sentido a la condición de que haya una mesa de diálogo sobre Catalunya que exige ERC para cambiar del no a la abstención y que para el portavoz adjunto es "una mesa de la vergüenza, que no salva vidas ni empleos" y solo sirve para separar a los españoles con privilegios para una parte.
Bal, que se incorporó al comité permanente de Cs la semana pasada, ha comparecido en rueda de prensa telemática en sustitución de la líder de Cs, Inés Arrimadas, que se encuentra ya de baja, aunque aún no ha dado a luz.
