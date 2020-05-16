Estás leyendo: Sánchez pedirá una "última" prórroga del estado de alarma, por un mes y con "cogobernanza" con las CCAA

Sánchez pedirá una "última" prórroga del estado de alarma, por un mes y con "cogobernanza" con las CCAA

El presidente del Gobierno ha comparecido este sábado desde el Palacio de La Moncloa.

madrid

Actualizado:

Alejandro lópez de miguel / manuel sánchez

Pedro Sánchez quiere que la nueva prórroga del estado de alarma, por un mes, y a partir del 24 de mayo, sea "la última". El presidente del Gobierno ha comparecido este sábado desde el Palacio de La Moncloa.

(​Habrá ampliación)

