Pacto Andalucía Cs y PP no retirarán su apoyo a la ley contra la violencia machista como les pide Vox

Tanto el líder del partido naranja, Albert Rivera, como la vicesecretaria de comunicación del PP, Marta González, se han mostrado en contra de la exigencia del partido de ultraderecha, a pesar de que le necesitan para ratificar el acuerdo.

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, en la Sexta Noche.

El presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera ha advertido a Vox de que su partido luchará contra la violencia machista y que este compromiso se recoge en pacto de Estado que ratificaron y que aplicarán Andalucía y en todas las Comunidades Autónomas en las que gobiernen. 

"Luchar contra la violencia machista con recursos y medidas para que nadie abuse de una mujer no es una opción, es una obligación para todos. La libertad y la igualdad no se negocian", ha escrito Rivera en su cuenta de Twitter.

En el mismo sentido se ha pronunciado la vicesecretaria de comunicación del PP y vicepresidenta de la Comisión de Seguimiento y Evaluación del Pacto de Estado contra la violencia de género, Marta González, que ha calificado de "sinsentido" que surjan dudas sobre la necesidad de proteger a las mujeres cuando en 2018 han sido asesinadas 47 mujeres.

A su juicio, no se dan las "circunstancias para que un partido pueda decir que no se puede seguir trabajando en esta línea", que es lo que "pretende el documento de acuerdo entre PP y Ciudadanos", ya que se trata de un "problema muy grave y muy serio".

Esta respuestas se producen después de que Francisco Serrano, portavoz de Vox en el parlamento andaluz, haya condicionado su apoyo al pacto de los populares y los naranjas en Andalucía a la eliminación de las medidas contra la violencia de género, entre otras propuestas.

Serrano, también en Twitter, escribía: "Esos pactos que los suscriban con PSOE y PODEMOS. En política social todos siguen,con sumisión lanar,los mandamientos de la dictadura de género. ¿Dónde el cambio? Vox no aceptará los acuerdos firmados por PP y C's para impulsar leyes de género en Andalucía. 

