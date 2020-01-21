madrid
La ex alcaldesa de Madrid Manuela Carmena ha creado una plataforma bajo el nombre Cuidar la Democracia, que presentará el próximo lunes 27 de enero en Madrid.
Será un espacio para la reflexión y la acción sobre la gestión política y la democracia de nuestro país, según han confirmado fuentes de su entorno a la Cadena Ser.
Será una una asociación, para ofrecer "argumentos, propuestas y soluciones" ante el auge de los discursos populistas y la desigualdad. No será un partido político y tampoco aspira a concurrir a las elecciones.
El espacio de pensamiento lo integrarán profesionales de distintos ámbitos a los que la ex alcaldesa invitará a participar y con los que se reunirá periódicamente.
Manuela Carmena renunció a su acta de concejal tras las elecciones municipales de 2018, momento en el que se desvinculó de la actividad política.
