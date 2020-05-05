madrid
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, anunció que el nuevo decreto del estado de alarma que se someterá a la aprobación del Congreso de los Diputados este miércoles, se mantiene en los mismos términos que lo anteriores, prolongando esta situación hasta las 00.00 horas del 24 de mayo.
De esta forma, el Gobierno parece no ceder ante las presiones de distintos grupos parlamentarios que pedían modificaciones para dar su voto afirmativo en su tramitación parlamentaria.
En una primera valoración, Illa se limitó a decir que sólo se refuerzan los mecanismos de cogobernanza, y aumenta la participación de las comunidades autónomas, pero no concretó los términos.
El ministro puso especial énfasis en seguir manteniendo el estado de alarma y dijo que "no es momento de apostar por experimentos", recordando que hasta ahora ha funcionado como mecanismo para combatir la pandemia.
La ministra Portavoz insistió también en que es el único instrumento constitucional que permite restringir la movilidad.
(Habrá ampliación)
