Illa dice que sólo aumentarán los mecanismos de cogobernanza y se pondrá en valor una mayor participación y colaboración con las comunidades autónomas. El ministro dice que "no es hora de apostar por experimentos".

Captura de la señal institucional de Moncloa de los ministros Portavoz, María Jesús Montero y de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros. EFE
Captura de la señal institucional de Moncloa de los ministros Portavoz, María Jesús Montero y de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, durante  una rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros. EFE

madrid

manuel sánchez / alejandro lópez de miguel

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, anunció que el nuevo decreto del estado de alarma que se someterá a la aprobación del Congreso de los Diputados este miércoles, se mantiene en los mismos términos que lo anteriores, prolongando esta situación hasta las 00.00 horas del 24 de mayo.

De esta forma, el Gobierno parece no ceder ante las presiones de distintos grupos parlamentarios que pedían modificaciones para dar su voto afirmativo en su tramitación parlamentaria.

En una primera valoración, Illa se limitó a decir que sólo se refuerzan los mecanismos de cogobernanza, y aumenta la participación de las comunidades autónomas, pero no concretó los términos.

El ministro puso especial énfasis en seguir manteniendo el estado de alarma y dijo que "no es momento de apostar por experimentos", recordando que hasta ahora ha funcionado como mecanismo para combatir la pandemia.

La ministra Portavoz insistió también en que es el único instrumento constitucional que permite restringir la movilidad.

(Habrá ampliación)

